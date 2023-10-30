For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Montreal Canadiens and the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, is Alexander Newhook a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alexander Newhook score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Newhook stats and insights

Newhook has scored in two of eight games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 25.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 20 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.