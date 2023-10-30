For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Montreal Canadiens and the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, is Alexander Newhook a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Alexander Newhook score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Newhook stats and insights

  • Newhook has scored in two of eight games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 25.0% of them.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have given up 20 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

