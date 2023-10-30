Will Arber Xhekaj score a goal when the Montreal Canadiens face off against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Arber Xhekaj score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Xhekaj stats and insights

Xhekaj is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.

Xhekaj has zero points on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 20 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

