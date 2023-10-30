Bruins vs. Panthers Injury Report Today - October 30
The Boston Bruins' (7-0-1) injury report has two players listed as they ready for their Monday, October 30 matchup with the Florida Panthers (4-3) at TD Garden, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Boston Bruins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Milan Lucic
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Jakub Lauko
|C
|Out
|Face
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida Panthers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Aaron Ekblad
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
|Brandon Montour
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
|Sam Bennett
|C
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Arena: TD Garden
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Bruins Season Insights
- Boston ranks 14th in the league with 26 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- Its goal differential (+14) paces the league.
Panthers Season Insights
- With 20 goals (2.9 per game), the Panthers have the league's 21st-ranked offense.
- Florida has one of the best defenses in the NHL, allowing 20 total goals (2.9 per game), eighth in the NHL.
- Their 0 goal differential is 16th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bruins vs. Panthers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-165)
|Panthers (+140)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.