The Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers (each coming off a victory in its most recent game) will meet on Monday at TD Garden in Boston.

You can see the Panthers-Bruins matchup on ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL

Bruins vs Panthers Additional Info

Bruins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in NHL action, giving up 12 total goals (only 1.5 per game).

The Bruins rank 15th in the league with 26 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Defensively, the Bruins have given up 12 goals (1.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (26 total) during that span.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 8 8 5 13 8 6 0% Brad Marchand 8 4 4 8 5 4 25% Charlie McAvoy 8 1 7 8 5 2 - James van Riemsdyk 8 3 2 5 2 0 0% Matthew Poitras 8 3 2 5 7 5 43.8%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers concede 2.9 goals per game (20 in total), the seventh-fewest in the NHL.

The Panthers' 20 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 22nd in the league.

Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have allowed 2.6 goals per game (18 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 20 goals over that stretch.

Panthers Key Players