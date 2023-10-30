Monday's NHL schedule features a contest between the favored Boston Bruins (7-0-1, -165 on the moneyline to win at home) and the Florida Panthers (4-3, +140 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL.

Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL

ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Bruins vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Bruins Moneyline Panthers Moneyline Total BetMGM -165 +140 6 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bruins vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Boston's matches have had more than 6 goals two times this season (in eight games).

The Bruins have been victorious in six of their seven games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (85.7%).

The Panthers have claimed an upset victory in two of the four games they have played while the underdog this season.

Boston is 6-1 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter (85.7% win percentage).

Florida has played with moneyline odds of +140 or longer once this season and won that game.

