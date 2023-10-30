How to Watch the Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 30
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming off a victory last time out, the Vegas Golden Knights will host the Montreal Canadiens (who also won their most recent game) on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can tune in to see the Golden Knights look to take down the the Canadiens on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Canadiens vs Golden Knights Additional Info
|Golden Knights vs Canadiens Odds/Over/Under
|Golden Knights vs Canadiens Prediction
|Golden Knights vs Canadiens Player Props
|Golden Knights vs Canadiens Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens have given up 26 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 19th in the NHL.
- The Canadiens have 25 goals this season (3.1 per game), 16th in the league.
- On the defensive end, the Canadiens have given up 3.1 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (25 total) over that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Cole Caufield
|8
|4
|5
|9
|5
|0
|50%
|Nicholas Suzuki
|8
|1
|6
|7
|6
|2
|52.4%
|Sean Monahan
|8
|4
|3
|7
|6
|5
|56.9%
|Michael Matheson
|8
|2
|4
|6
|12
|2
|-
|Tanner Pearson
|8
|3
|2
|5
|4
|1
|50%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights have allowed 20 total goals (just 2.2 per game), ranking seventh in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Golden Knights' 33 total goals (3.7 per game) rank third in the NHL.
- Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have allowed 20 goals (2.2 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that span.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Shea Theodore
|9
|3
|7
|10
|8
|5
|-
|William Karlsson
|9
|3
|7
|10
|5
|3
|63.6%
|Jack Eichel
|9
|3
|6
|9
|7
|9
|46.4%
|Mark Stone
|9
|2
|5
|7
|7
|12
|-
|Chandler Stephenson
|9
|2
|5
|7
|3
|2
|53%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.