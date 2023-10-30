Coming off a victory last time out, the Vegas Golden Knights will host the Montreal Canadiens (who also won their most recent game) on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

You can tune in to see the Golden Knights look to take down the the Canadiens on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Canadiens vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens have given up 26 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 19th in the NHL.

The Canadiens have 25 goals this season (3.1 per game), 16th in the league.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Cole Caufield 8 4 5 9 5 0 50% Nicholas Suzuki 8 1 6 7 6 2 52.4% Sean Monahan 8 4 3 7 6 5 56.9% Michael Matheson 8 2 4 6 12 2 - Tanner Pearson 8 3 2 5 4 1 50%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have allowed 20 total goals (just 2.2 per game), ranking seventh in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Golden Knights' 33 total goals (3.7 per game) rank third in the NHL.

Golden Knights Key Players