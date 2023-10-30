Canadiens vs. Golden Knights: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 30
The Vegas Golden Knights (8-0-1) are -250 on the moneyline to win when they host the Montreal Canadiens (5-2-1), who have +200 odds, on Monday, October 30 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.
Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Golden Knights Moneyline
|Canadiens Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-250
|+200
|6.5
Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends
- In four games this season, Vegas and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.
- The Golden Knights have won 85.7% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (6-1).
- The Canadiens have been the underdog six times this season, and upset their opponent in three of those games.
- Vegas is 2-1 (victorious in 66.7% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.
- Montreal's moneyline odds have been +200 or longer two times this season, and it lost both.
