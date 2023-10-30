The Vegas Golden Knights (8-0-1) are -250 on the moneyline to win when they host the Montreal Canadiens (5-2-1), who have +200 odds, on Monday, October 30 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Golden Knights Moneyline Canadiens Moneyline Total BetMGM -250 +200 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

In four games this season, Vegas and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

The Golden Knights have won 85.7% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (6-1).

The Canadiens have been the underdog six times this season, and upset their opponent in three of those games.

Vegas is 2-1 (victorious in 66.7% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

Montreal's moneyline odds have been +200 or longer two times this season, and it lost both.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.