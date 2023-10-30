Canadiens vs. Golden Knights October 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
William Karlsson and Cole Caufield are two of the top players to watch when the Vegas Golden Knights face the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, October 30 at 10:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, October 30
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Golden Knights (-250)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Canadiens Players to Watch
- Caufield has totaled four goals (0.5 per game) and collected five assists (0.6 per game), taking four shots per game and shooting 12.5%. This places him among the leaders for Montreal with nine total points (1.1 per game).
- With seven total points (0.9 per game), including one goal and six assists through eight games, Nicholas Suzuki is pivotal for Montreal's attack.
- This season, Sean Monahan has four goals and three assists, for a season point total of seven.
- In the crease, Cayden Primeau has an .879 save percentage (55th in the league), with 29 total saves, while allowing four goals (4.2 goals against average). He has put up a 0-1-0 record between the posts for Montreal this season.
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Golden Knights Players to Watch
- One of Vegas' top offensive players this season is Karlsson, with 10 points (three goals, seven assists) and an average ice time of 16:03 per game.
- Through nine games, Shea Theodore has scored three goals and picked up seven assists.
- Jack Eichel has nine points for Vegas, via three goals and six assists.
- Logan Thompson (4-0-0) has a goals against average of 2.2 on the season. His .930% save percentage ranks 11th in the NHL.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Stat Comparison
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|7th
|3.67
|Goals Scored
|3.13
|15th
|3rd
|2.22
|Goals Allowed
|3.25
|20th
|21st
|29.2
|Shots
|28.9
|23rd
|7th
|28.8
|Shots Allowed
|36.5
|31st
|13th
|21.88%
|Power Play %
|22.58%
|12th
|7th
|88%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.61%
|19th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.