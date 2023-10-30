William Karlsson and Cole Caufield are two of the top players to watch when the Vegas Golden Knights face the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, October 30 at 10:00 PM ET.

Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Game Information

Canadiens Players to Watch

Caufield has totaled four goals (0.5 per game) and collected five assists (0.6 per game), taking four shots per game and shooting 12.5%. This places him among the leaders for Montreal with nine total points (1.1 per game).

With seven total points (0.9 per game), including one goal and six assists through eight games, Nicholas Suzuki is pivotal for Montreal's attack.

This season, Sean Monahan has four goals and three assists, for a season point total of seven.

In the crease, Cayden Primeau has an .879 save percentage (55th in the league), with 29 total saves, while allowing four goals (4.2 goals against average). He has put up a 0-1-0 record between the posts for Montreal this season.

Golden Knights Players to Watch

One of Vegas' top offensive players this season is Karlsson, with 10 points (three goals, seven assists) and an average ice time of 16:03 per game.

Through nine games, Shea Theodore has scored three goals and picked up seven assists.

Jack Eichel has nine points for Vegas, via three goals and six assists.

Logan Thompson (4-0-0) has a goals against average of 2.2 on the season. His .930% save percentage ranks 11th in the NHL.

Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Stat Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 7th 3.67 Goals Scored 3.13 15th 3rd 2.22 Goals Allowed 3.25 20th 21st 29.2 Shots 28.9 23rd 7th 28.8 Shots Allowed 36.5 31st 13th 21.88% Power Play % 22.58% 12th 7th 88% Penalty Kill % 75.61% 19th

