The Vegas Golden Knights (8-0-1) host the Montreal Canadiens (5-2-1) at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, October 30 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS, with each team back in action after a vistory. The Golden Knights took down the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 in a shootout in their last outing, while the Canadiens are coming off a 4-3 shootout victory over the Winnipeg Jets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-250) Canadiens (+200) 6.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canadiens Betting Insights

This season the Canadiens have been an underdog six times, and won three of those games.

Montreal has played as a moneyline underdog of +200 or longer two times so far this season. They lost both games.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Canadiens have a 33.3% chance to win.

Montreal has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in five of eight games this season.

Canadiens vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 33 (3rd) Goals 25 (16th) 20 (7th) Goals Allowed 26 (19th) 7 (10th) Power Play Goals 7 (10th) 3 (5th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 10 (30th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Canadiens Advanced Stats

The Canadiens' 25 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 16th in the league.

The Canadiens have given up 3.2 goals per game, 26 total, which ranks 19th among league teams.

They have a -1 goal differential, which ranks 19th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.