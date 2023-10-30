Top Player Prop Bets for Canadiens vs. Golden Knights on October 30, 2023
The Vegas Golden Knights host the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena on Monday at 10:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Shea Theodore, Cole Caufield and others in this contest.
Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens
Cole Caufield Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -208)
Caufield is an offensive leader for Montreal with nine points (1.1 per game), with four goals and five assists in eight games (playing 19:02 per game).
Caufield Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 26
|1
|2
|3
|8
|vs. Devils
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Sabres
|Oct. 23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Capitals
|Oct. 21
|1
|1
|2
|5
Nicholas Suzuki Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Nicholas Suzuki has racked up seven total points (0.9 per game) this campaign. He has one goal and six assists.
Suzuki Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 26
|1
|2
|3
|5
|vs. Devils
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Sabres
|Oct. 23
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Capitals
|Oct. 21
|0
|2
|2
|3
Sean Monahan Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
Sean Monahan is a key contributor on offense for Montreal with four goals and three assists.
Monahan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 28
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 26
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Devils
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Sabres
|Oct. 23
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Capitals
|Oct. 21
|1
|1
|2
|1
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Shea Theodore Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
Theodore is Vegas' top contributor with 10 points. He has three goals and seven assists this season.
Theodore Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 27
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|6
|at Blackhawks
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Jets
|Oct. 19
|0
|3
|3
|1
William Karlsson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
William Karlsson has 10 points (1.1 per game), scoring three goals and adding seven assists.
Karlsson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 27
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Flyers
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Blackhawks
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Jets
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|0
