The Vegas Golden Knights host the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena on Monday at 10:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Shea Theodore, Cole Caufield and others in this contest.

Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Cole Caufield Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -208)

Caufield is an offensive leader for Montreal with nine points (1.1 per game), with four goals and five assists in eight games (playing 19:02 per game).

Caufield Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Oct. 28 0 0 0 5 vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 26 1 2 3 8 vs. Devils Oct. 24 0 1 1 2 at Sabres Oct. 23 0 0 0 1 vs. Capitals Oct. 21 1 1 2 5

Nicholas Suzuki Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Nicholas Suzuki has racked up seven total points (0.9 per game) this campaign. He has one goal and six assists.

Suzuki Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Oct. 28 0 1 1 1 vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 26 1 2 3 5 vs. Devils Oct. 24 0 0 0 1 at Sabres Oct. 23 0 0 0 3 vs. Capitals Oct. 21 0 2 2 3

Sean Monahan Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

Sean Monahan is a key contributor on offense for Montreal with four goals and three assists.

Monahan Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Oct. 28 1 0 1 2 vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 26 1 0 1 4 vs. Devils Oct. 24 0 0 0 2 at Sabres Oct. 23 0 1 1 1 vs. Capitals Oct. 21 1 1 2 1

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Shea Theodore Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Theodore is Vegas' top contributor with 10 points. He has three goals and seven assists this season.

Theodore Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Oct. 28 0 1 1 2 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 27 1 1 2 2 vs. Flyers Oct. 24 1 0 1 6 at Blackhawks Oct. 21 0 1 1 2 at Jets Oct. 19 0 3 3 1

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

William Karlsson has 10 points (1.1 per game), scoring three goals and adding seven assists.

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Oct. 28 0 1 1 3 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 27 1 1 2 1 vs. Flyers Oct. 24 0 1 1 2 at Blackhawks Oct. 21 1 0 1 2 at Jets Oct. 19 0 1 1 0

