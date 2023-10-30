The injury report for the Boston Celtics (2-0) heading into their matchup with the Washington Wizards (1-1) currently features only one player. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30 from Capital One Arena.

Celtics vs Wizards Additional Info

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Neemias Queta C Questionable Foot

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Wizards Injuries: Daniel Gafford: Out (Ankle), Landry Shamet: Out (Toe)

Celtics vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and NBCS-BOS

Celtics vs. Wizards Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -10.5 231.5

