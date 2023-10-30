Celtics vs. Wizards Injury Report Today - October 30
The injury report for the Boston Celtics (2-0) heading into their matchup with the Washington Wizards (1-1) currently features only one player. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30 from Capital One Arena.
Celtics vs Wizards Additional Info
|Celtics vs. Wizards Prediction
|Celtics vs. Wizards Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs. Wizards Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs. Wizards
Boston Celtics Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Neemias Queta
|C
|Questionable
|Foot
Washington Wizards Injury Report Today
Wizards Injuries: Daniel Gafford: Out (Ankle), Landry Shamet: Out (Toe)
Celtics vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: MNMT and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: MNMT and NBCS-BOS
Celtics vs. Wizards Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Celtics
|-10.5
|231.5
