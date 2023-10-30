The Boston Celtics (2-0) square off against the Washington Wizards (1-1) on October 30, 2023.

Celtics vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Celtics vs Wizards Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics shot 47.5% from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 47.3% the Wizards allowed to opponents.

In games Boston shot better than 47.3% from the field, it went 38-4 overall.

The Wizards ranked 15th in rebounding in the NBA. The Celtics finished seventh.

Last year, the 117.9 points per game the Celtics put up were only 3.5 more points than the Wizards gave up (114.4).

Boston went 45-7 last season when scoring more than 114.4 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics put up 120.5 points per game at home last year. In away games, they averaged 115.4 points per contest.

Boston surrendered 110.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 112.4 on the road.

The Celtics averaged 16.2 three-pointers per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they averaged in away games (15.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).

