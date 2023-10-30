Will Cole Caufield light the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens play the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Cole Caufield score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Caufield stats and insights

In four of eight games this season, Caufield has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.

Caufield averages 4.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 20 goals in total (just 2.2 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

