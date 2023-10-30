Cole Caufield will be among those on the ice Monday when his Montreal Canadiens face the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. There are prop bets for Caufield available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Cole Caufield vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Caufield Season Stats Insights

Caufield's plus-minus this season, in 19:02 per game on the ice, is +3.

In four of eight games this season, Caufield has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In six of eight games this season, Caufield has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Caufield has an assist in four of eight games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Caufield hits the over on his points prop total is 62.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Caufield has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Caufield Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 20 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +13.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 8 Games 1 9 Points 2 4 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

