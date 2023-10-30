The Vegas Golden Knights (8-0-1) take on the Montreal Canadiens (5-2-1) at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, October 30 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS, with each team heading into the game following a win. The Golden Knights defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 in a shootout in their most recent game, while the Canadiens are coming off a 4-3 shootout win over the Winnipeg Jets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Before this matchup, here's who we project to secure the win in Monday's hockey contest.

Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Monday

Our computer projection model for this encounter expects a final result of Golden Knights 5, Canadiens 1.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-250)

Golden Knights (-250) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Golden Knights (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canadiens vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens have a 3-1-4 record in overtime matchups this season and a 5-2-1 overall record.

Montreal has won all three of its games that were decided by one goal.

Montreal failed to win both games this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Canadiens have earned 11 points in their six games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Montreal has scored a single power-play goal in five games has a record of 3-1-1 in those matchups.

Montreal is undefeated (1-0-0, two points) when outshooting its opponent this season.

The Canadiens' opponents have had more shots in seven games. The Canadiens went 4-2-1 in those contests (nine points).

Team Stats Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 6th 3.67 Goals Scored 3.13 15th 3rd 2.22 Goals Allowed 3.25 21st 22nd 29.2 Shots 28.9 24th 6th 28.8 Shots Allowed 36.5 31st 12th 21.88% Power Play % 22.58% 11th 8th 88% Penalty Kill % 75.61% 20th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.