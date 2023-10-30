Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 30
The Vegas Golden Knights (8-0-1) take on the Montreal Canadiens (5-2-1) at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, October 30 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS, with each team heading into the game following a win. The Golden Knights defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 in a shootout in their most recent game, while the Canadiens are coming off a 4-3 shootout win over the Winnipeg Jets.
Before this matchup, here's who we project to secure the win in Monday's hockey contest.
Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Monday
Our computer projection model for this encounter expects a final result of Golden Knights 5, Canadiens 1.
- Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-250)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Golden Knights (-1.5)
Canadiens vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Canadiens Splits and Trends
- The Canadiens have a 3-1-4 record in overtime matchups this season and a 5-2-1 overall record.
- Montreal has won all three of its games that were decided by one goal.
- Montreal failed to win both games this season when it scored a pair of goals.
- The Canadiens have earned 11 points in their six games with three or more goals scored.
- This season, Montreal has scored a single power-play goal in five games has a record of 3-1-1 in those matchups.
- Montreal is undefeated (1-0-0, two points) when outshooting its opponent this season.
- The Canadiens' opponents have had more shots in seven games. The Canadiens went 4-2-1 in those contests (nine points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|6th
|3.67
|Goals Scored
|3.13
|15th
|3rd
|2.22
|Goals Allowed
|3.25
|21st
|22nd
|29.2
|Shots
|28.9
|24th
|6th
|28.8
|Shots Allowed
|36.5
|31st
|12th
|21.88%
|Power Play %
|22.58%
|11th
|8th
|88%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.61%
|20th
Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
