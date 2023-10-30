The Boston Bruins, including Jake DeBrusk, will be in action Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Florida Panthers. Prop bets for DeBrusk in that upcoming Bruins-Panthers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jake DeBrusk vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

DeBrusk Season Stats Insights

DeBrusk has averaged 15:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

DeBrusk has yet to score a goal through seven games this year.

In two of seven games this season, DeBrusk has registered a point, but he has no games with multiple points.

DeBrusk has an assist in two of seven games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

DeBrusk's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of DeBrusk having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

DeBrusk Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 20 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 7 Games 10 2 Points 10 0 Goals 6 2 Assists 4

