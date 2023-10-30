Will Jake Evans find the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Jake Evans score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Evans stats and insights

Evans has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Golden Knights.

Evans has zero points on the power play.

Evans ' shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 20 goals in total (just 2.2 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

