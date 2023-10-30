Will James van Riemsdyk Score a Goal Against the Panthers on October 30?
On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins square off with the Florida Panthers. Is James van Riemsdyk going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will James van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
van Riemsdyk stats and insights
- In two of eight games this season, van Riemsdyk has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.
- van Riemsdyk's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.
Panthers defensive stats
- On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 20 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks seventh.
- So far this season, the Panthers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Bruins vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
