The Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum included, hit the court versus the Washington Wizards on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 119-111 win against the Heat, Tatum tallied 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

With prop bets available for Tatum, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-111)

Over 25.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-106)

Over 9.5 (-106) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-139)

Over 4.5 (-139) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-143)

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 114.4 points per contest last year made the Wizards the 17th-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Wizards conceded 43 rebounds per game last season, 12th in the NBA in that category.

The Wizards conceded 24.8 assists per game last season (seventh in the league).

The Wizards gave up 12 made 3-pointers per game last year, ninth in the NBA in that category.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/28/2023 32 28 9 5 2 1 0 10/30/2022 27 23 4 3 5 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.