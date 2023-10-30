The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming game against the Vegas Golden Knights is set for Monday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Joel Armia find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Joel Armia score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Armia 2022-23 stats and insights

Armia scored in four of 43 games last season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

Armia picked up one assist on the power play.

Armia's shooting percentage last season was 10.1%. He averaged 1.0 shots per game.

Golden Knights 2022-23 defensive stats

The Golden Knights conceded 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in league play in goals against.

The Golden Knights earned three shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 23.5 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

