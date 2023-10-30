Should you wager on Josh Anderson to light the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens and the Vegas Golden Knights go head to head on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Josh Anderson score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson stats and insights

  • Anderson is yet to score through eight games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Golden Knights.
  • Anderson has no points on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 20 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks seventh.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.0 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

