The Montreal Canadiens, Josh Anderson included, will play the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Anderson against the Golden Knights, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Josh Anderson vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Anderson Season Stats Insights

Anderson has averaged 16:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

Anderson has yet to score a goal this season through eight games played.

In one of eight games this year, Anderson has recorded a point, but the multi-point contest has eluded him so far.

Anderson has had an assist in one of eight games this season.

Anderson's implied probability to go over his point total is 39.2% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 24.4% of Anderson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Anderson Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 20 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's +13 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 8 Games 2 1 Points 0 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.