Jrue Holiday and his Boston Celtics teammates will face the Washington Wizards on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 119-111 win over the Heat (his previous game) Holiday produced 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

If you'd like to place a bet on Holiday's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Jrue Holiday Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-128)

Over 13.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-143)

Over 4.5 (-143) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-104)

Over 6.5 (-104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+104)

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 114.4 points per game last season made the Wizards the 17th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Wizards allowed 43 rebounds per game last year, 12th in the league in that category.

The Wizards were the seventh-ranked team in the NBA in assists allowed per game last season, at 24.8.

The Wizards gave up 12 made 3-pointers per game last season, ninth in the league in that category.

Jrue Holiday vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 30 26 9 10 2 0 0 3/5/2023 34 19 2 7 3 0 0 1/3/2023 19 6 1 0 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.