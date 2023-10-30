The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming game versus the Vegas Golden Knights is scheduled for Monday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Justin Barron find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Justin Barron score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Barron stats and insights

Barron has scored in three of five games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Golden Knights.

Barron has zero points on the power play.

Barron's shooting percentage is 50.0%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 20 goals in total (just 2.2 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

