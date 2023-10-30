Should you wager on Kaiden Guhle to find the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens and the Vegas Golden Knights meet up on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Kaiden Guhle score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Guhle stats and insights

Guhle is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Golden Knights.

Guhle has zero points on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 20 goals in total (just 2.2 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

