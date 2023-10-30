Michael Matheson and the Montreal Canadiens will play on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vegas Golden Knights. There are prop bets for Matheson available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Michael Matheson vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Matheson Season Stats Insights

Matheson has averaged 24:46 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

In two of eight games this year, Matheson has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In five of eight games this season, Matheson has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Matheson has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of eight games played.

Matheson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he hits the over.

Matheson has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Matheson Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 20 goals in total (just 2.2 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's +13 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 8 Games 1 6 Points 1 2 Goals 1 4 Assists 0

