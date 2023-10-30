On Monday at 10:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens go head to head against the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Nicholas Suzuki going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Nicholas Suzuki score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Suzuki stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Suzuki scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.

He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Suzuki averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.0%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 20 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

