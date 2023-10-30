Nicholas Suzuki will be in action when the Montreal Canadiens and Vegas Golden Knights face off on Monday at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Suzuki's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Nicholas Suzuki vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Suzuki Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Suzuki has averaged 20:48 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

Suzuki has scored a goal in one of eight games this season.

Suzuki has a point in four of eight games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Suzuki has an assist in four of eight games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 59.8% that Suzuki goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Suzuki has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Suzuki Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 20 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +13 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 8 Games 2 7 Points 3 1 Goals 2 6 Assists 1

