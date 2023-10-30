Sean Monahan will be among those on the ice Monday when his Montreal Canadiens play the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Does a bet on Monahan intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Sean Monahan vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Monahan Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Monahan has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 18:39 on the ice per game.

Monahan has a goal in four games this year through eight games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Monahan has a point in five of eight games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Monahan has an assist in three of eight games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Monahan goes over his points prop total is 52.4%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37.7% of Monahan going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Monahan Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 20 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +13.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 8 Games 1 7 Points 0 4 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

