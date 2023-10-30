Will Tanner Pearson Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on October 30?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Montreal Canadiens and the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, is Tanner Pearson a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Tanner Pearson score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Pearson stats and insights
- Pearson has scored in three of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Golden Knights.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Pearson's shooting percentage is 17.6%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 20 goals in total (just 2.2 per game) which ranks seventh.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.
Canadiens vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
