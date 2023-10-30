Tanner Pearson will be among those on the ice Monday when his Montreal Canadiens meet the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Considering a bet on Pearson? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tanner Pearson vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pearson Season Stats Insights

Pearson has averaged 13:48 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).

In three of eight games this year, Pearson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Pearson has recorded a point in a game four times this year out of eight games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Pearson has had an assist twice this season in eight games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

The implied probability that Pearson hits the over on his points over/under is 42.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of Pearson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pearson Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 20 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +13 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.