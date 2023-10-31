Tuesday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) and Texas Rangers (90-72) squaring off at Chase Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:03 PM ET on October 31.

The probable starters are Joe Mantiply (2-2, 4.62 ERA) for the Diamondbacks and Andrew Heaney (10-6, 4.15 ERA) for the Rangers.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET
Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 6, Rangers 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

Oddsmakers have not installed the Diamondbacks as the favorite in any of their last 10 games.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have won 42, or 60%, of the 70 games they've played as favorites this season.

Arizona has entered 70 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 42-28 in those contests.

The Diamondbacks have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Arizona ranks 14th in the majors with 746 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the underdog four times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

When it comes to the total, Texas and its opponents are 7-2-1 in its previous 10 games.

The last 10 Rangers contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Rangers have been victorious in 30, or 54.5%, of the 55 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Texas has been victorious 23 times in 44 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Texas is No. 3 in baseball, scoring 5.4 runs per game (881 total runs).

The Rangers have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.29) in the majors this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup October 23 @ Phillies W 5-1 Merrill Kelly vs Aaron Nola October 24 @ Phillies W 4-2 Brandon Pfaadt vs Ranger Suárez October 27 @ Rangers L 6-5 Zac Gallen vs Nathan Eovaldi October 28 @ Rangers W 9-1 Merrill Kelly vs Jordan Montgomery October 30 Rangers L 3-1 Brandon Pfaadt vs Max Scherzer October 31 Rangers - Joe Mantiply vs Andrew Heaney November 1 Rangers - TBA vs TBA

Rangers Schedule