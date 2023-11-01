Al Horford and the rest of the Boston Celtics will be hitting the court versus the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Horford totaled eight points and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 126-107 win versus the Wizards.

Below we will look at Horford's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (-108)

Over 6.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-105)

Over 5.5 (-105) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+112)

Over 2.5 (+112) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+138)

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Pacers conceded 119.5 points per contest last season, 29th in the league.

Conceding 45.3 rebounds per contest last year, the Pacers were 28th in the league in that category.

The Pacers were the 26th-ranked squad in the league in assists conceded per game last season, at 26.4.

Conceding 12.4 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Pacers were 17th in the NBA in that category.

Al Horford vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/24/2023 29 6 9 4 2 1 1 2/23/2023 34 7 7 6 1 1 0 12/21/2022 28 6 6 4 2 1 1

