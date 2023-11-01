The Boston Celtics (3-0) are heavy, 11.5-point favorites as they try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (2-1) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at TD Garden. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSIN. The point total in the matchup is 231.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Celtics vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and BSIN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -11.5 231.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston and its opponents combined to score more than 231.5 points in 38 of 82 games last season.

Boston games had an average of 229.4 points last season, 2.1 less than this game's over/under.

Boston covered 45 times in 82 games with a spread last season.

Boston won 52 of the 73 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (71.2%).

The Celtics finished 7-2 last year (winning 77.8% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -650 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Celtics' implied win probability is 86.7%.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered 23 times in 41 opportunities when playing at home, and they covered 22 times in 41 opportunities on the road.

The Celtics went over the total in a higher percentage of home games (61%) than games on the road (43.9%) last year.

Last season the Celtics averaged just 1.6 fewer points per game (117.9) than the Pacers conceded (119.5).

Boston had a 30-11 record versus the spread and were 38-3 overall when scoring more than 119.5 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics vs. Pacers Point Insights (Last Season)

Celtics Pacers 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 116.3 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 10 30-11 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 33-19 38-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 30-22 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 119.5 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 35-18 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 29-15 43-10 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 26-18

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.