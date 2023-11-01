Heading into a game against the Indiana Pacers (2-1), the Boston Celtics (3-0) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1 at TD Garden.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Neemias Queta C Questionable Foot

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Pacers Injuries: Tyrese Haliburton: Questionable (Illness)

Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and BSIN

