Celtics vs. Pacers Injury Report Today - November 1
Heading into a game against the Indiana Pacers (2-1), the Boston Celtics (3-0) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1 at TD Garden.
Boston Celtics Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Neemias Queta
|C
|Questionable
|Foot
Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today
Pacers Injuries: Tyrese Haliburton: Questionable (Illness)
Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBCS-BOS and BSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
