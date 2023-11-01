Make sure your friends, family, and pizza delivery guy know how big a fan you are of the Dartmouth Big Green! Show off your team pride during the next game by wearing an officially licensed jersey, hoodie, cap, or other apparel. Keep reading to learn more.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Dartmouth Big Green jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Dartmouth team leaders

Want to buy Brandon Mitchell-Day's jersey? Or another Dartmouth player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Dusan Neskovic 5 16.6 4.0 1.2 1.0 0.2 Brandon Mitchell-Day 5 12.0 6.0 2.2 0.6 0.6 Jayden Williams 5 6.0 2.0 0.4 0.6 0.2 Jaren Johnson 5 5.6 6.2 2.2 0.8 0.2 Jackson Munro 5 4.8 3.4 1.8 0.0 0.0 Nikola Dimitrijevic 3 6.7 4.7 1.3 0.0 0.3 Romeo Myrthil 5 3.6 2.8 0.0 0.4 0.4 Ryan Cornish 5 2.6 2.0 1.4 0.6 0.0 Izaiah Robinson 3 3.3 0.7 0.0 0.3 0.0 Robert McRae III 2 3.5 4.0 0.5 0.5 0.5

Dartmouth season stats

Dartmouth has only one win (1-4) this season.

The Big Green have a 1-1 record at home and a 0-3 record on the road.

Of Dartmouth's 22 remaining games, none are against current members of the AP's Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Big Green? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Dartmouth games

Check out the Big Green in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Albany (NY) A 8:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 New Hampshire H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Marist H 4:00 PM Wed, Dec 13 Boston University H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Le Moyne A 2:00 PM

Check out the Big Green this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.