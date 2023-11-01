Dartmouth's 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues (the Big Green are currently 2-5) on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET, at home versus the Marist Red Foxes.

Upcoming Dartmouth games

Dartmouth's next matchup information

Opponent: Marist Red Foxes

Marist Red Foxes Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Edward Leede Arena

Edward Leede Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Dartmouth players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Dusan Neskovic 6 17.5 4.3 1.3 1.2 0.2 43.6% (41-94) 25.0% (10-40) Jayden Williams 7 9.4 2.4 0.9 0.7 0.4 47.6% (20-42) 50.0% (16-32) Brandon Mitchell-Day 5 12.0 6.0 2.2 0.6 0.6 51.2% (22-43) 12.5% (1-8) Jaren Johnson 7 7.3 6.4 2.4 0.7 0.6 34.9% (15-43) 6.7% (1-15) Jackson Munro 7 6.1 3.4 1.9 0.0 0.0 34.0% (16-47) 22.7% (5-22)

