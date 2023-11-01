Buy Tickets for Dartmouth Big Green Basketball Games
Dartmouth's 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues (the Big Green are currently 2-5) on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET, at home versus the Marist Red Foxes.
Upcoming Dartmouth games
Dartmouth's next matchup information
- Opponent: Marist Red Foxes
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Edward Leede Arena
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Dartmouth players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Dusan Neskovic
|6
|17.5
|4.3
|1.3
|1.2
|0.2
|43.6% (41-94)
|25.0% (10-40)
|Jayden Williams
|7
|9.4
|2.4
|0.9
|0.7
|0.4
|47.6% (20-42)
|50.0% (16-32)
|Brandon Mitchell-Day
|5
|12.0
|6.0
|2.2
|0.6
|0.6
|51.2% (22-43)
|12.5% (1-8)
|Jaren Johnson
|7
|7.3
|6.4
|2.4
|0.7
|0.6
|34.9% (15-43)
|6.7% (1-15)
|Jackson Munro
|7
|6.1
|3.4
|1.9
|0.0
|0.0
|34.0% (16-47)
|22.7% (5-22)
