Dartmouth's 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues (the Big Green are currently 2-5) on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET, at home versus the Marist Red Foxes.

Upcoming Dartmouth games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Marist H 4:00 PM
Wed, Dec 13 Boston University H 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Le Moyne A 2:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Thomas (ME) H 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Sacred Heart A 11:30 AM
Sat, Dec 30 Vanderbilt A 5:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Pennsylvania A 2:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Princeton A 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Yale H 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Brown H 2:00 PM
Fri, Feb 2 Cornell H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Columbia H 6:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Harvard A 2:00 PM
Fri, Feb 16 Columbia A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 17 Cornell A 6:00 PM

Dartmouth's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Marist Red Foxes
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Edward Leede Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
Top Dartmouth players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Dusan Neskovic 6 17.5 4.3 1.3 1.2 0.2 43.6% (41-94) 25.0% (10-40)
Jayden Williams 7 9.4 2.4 0.9 0.7 0.4 47.6% (20-42) 50.0% (16-32)
Brandon Mitchell-Day 5 12.0 6.0 2.2 0.6 0.6 51.2% (22-43) 12.5% (1-8)
Jaren Johnson 7 7.3 6.4 2.4 0.7 0.6 34.9% (15-43) 6.7% (1-15)
Jackson Munro 7 6.1 3.4 1.9 0.0 0.0 34.0% (16-47) 22.7% (5-22)

