When you're cheering on Dartmouth during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Find out more details, along with the Big Green's women's team's recent stats and trends, below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Dartmouth Big Green jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Dartmouth team leaders

Want to buy D.Ariik's jersey? Or another Dartmouth player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Victoria Page 4 13.5 4.0 2.3 0.8 0.3 Nina Minicozzi 4 8.0 7.3 3.3 1.3 0.0 Cate MacDonald 4 7.0 5.0 0.8 1.3 0.5 D.Ariik 4 7.0 10.5 0.8 0.5 2.0 Mia Curtis 4 5.5 2.5 1.3 0.8 0.0 Clare Meyer 4 4.0 3.0 0.5 0.5 0.0 Mekkena Boyd 3 3.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 Camryn Foltz 2 2.5 0.0 1.5 1.0 0.0 Carrington Washburn 2 2.5 3.5 0.5 0.0 0.5 Olivia Lawlor 2 2.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0

Dartmouth season stats

Dartmouth has only two wins (2-2) this season.

The Big Green have one home win this year (1-1) and are 1-1 on the road.

There are 22 games left on Dartmouth's schedule in 2023-24, and two are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Big Green? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Dartmouth games

Check out the Big Green in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Vermont A 6:00 PM Mon, Dec 4 UC Riverside H 2:00 PM Fri, Dec 8 Navy H 5:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Merrimack A 1:00 PM Tue, Dec 12 Albany A 7:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Dartmouth this season.

Check out the Big Green this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.