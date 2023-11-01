The Dartmouth Big Green (2-4) will be at home against the Navy Midshipmen on Friday, December 8 (beginning at 5:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops season continues.

If you're looking to catch the Dartmouth Big Green in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Dartmouth games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 Navy H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 10 Merrimack A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 12 Albany A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 14 UMass Lowell A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Lafayette H 11:00 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Brown H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 7 NVU-Lyndon H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Pennsylvania H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 15 Princeton H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Yale A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Brown A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Feb 2 Cornell A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Columbia A 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Harvard H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Feb 16 Columbia H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Dartmouth's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Navy Midshipmen
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Location: Edward Leede Arena

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Dartmouth's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Dartmouth players

Shop for Dartmouth gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Victoria Page 6 9.7 4.0 2.0 0.5 0.2 34.9% (22-63) 26.1% (6-23)
D.Ariik 6 7.3 9.7 1.0 0.5 1.8 39.6% (21-53) -
Cate MacDonald 6 5.8 4.2 1.0 1.3 0.3 31.6% (12-38) 0.0% (0-6)
Nina Minicozzi 6 5.8 6.3 2.3 1.0 0.0 33.3% (14-42) 37.5% (6-16)
Clare Meyer 6 4.8 2.7 0.7 0.3 0.2 54.2% (13-24) -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.