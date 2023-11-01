The Dartmouth Big Green (2-4) will be at home against the Navy Midshipmen on Friday, December 8 (beginning at 5:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops season continues.

Opponent: Navy Midshipmen

Navy Midshipmen Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

December 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Edward Leede Arena

Top Dartmouth players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Victoria Page 6 9.7 4.0 2.0 0.5 0.2 34.9% (22-63) 26.1% (6-23) D.Ariik 6 7.3 9.7 1.0 0.5 1.8 39.6% (21-53) - Cate MacDonald 6 5.8 4.2 1.0 1.3 0.3 31.6% (12-38) 0.0% (0-6) Nina Minicozzi 6 5.8 6.3 2.3 1.0 0.0 33.3% (14-42) 37.5% (6-16) Clare Meyer 6 4.8 2.7 0.7 0.3 0.2 54.2% (13-24) -

