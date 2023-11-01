The Boston Celtics, Kristaps Porzingis included, square off versus the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Porzingis, in his most recent showing, had 15 points and six rebounds in a 126-107 win over the Wizards.

In this article, we look at Porzingis' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Kristaps Porzingis Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-114)

Over 19.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (+110)

Over 8.5 (+110) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+120)

Over 2.5 (+120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-200)

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Pacers gave up 119.5 points per game last year, 29th in the league.

Giving up 45.3 rebounds per game last year, the Pacers were 28th in the NBA in that category.

The Pacers were the 26th-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last year, at 26.4.

Defensively, the Pacers conceded 12.4 made three-pointers per contest last year, 17th in the NBA.

Kristaps Porzingis vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/11/2023 32 17 10 5 1 1 0 12/9/2022 35 29 9 2 1 2 0 10/28/2022 31 22 6 1 2 0 1 10/19/2022 32 15 10 3 1 2 0

