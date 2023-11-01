On deck for Sean Monahan (eight goals) and the Montreal Canadiens (11-12-3), on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET, are the Buffalo Sabres on the road.

Upcoming Montreal games

Montreal's next matchup information

Opponent: Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: KeyBank Center

KeyBank Center Broadcast: MSG-B and ESPN+

Top Montreal players

Nicholas Suzuki: seven goals and 14 assists

Cole Caufield: seven goals and 13 assists

Michael Matheson: five goals and 13 assists

Cayden Primeau: 2-3-0 record, .886 save percentage, 19 goals allowed

