On deck for Sean Monahan (eight goals) and the Montreal Canadiens (11-12-3), on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET, are the Buffalo Sabres on the road.

Upcoming Montreal games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Sabres A 7:00 PM
Sun, Dec 10 Predators H 7:00 PM
Wed, Dec 13 Penguins H 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Islanders H 7:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Jets A 7:30 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Wild A 8:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Blackhawks A 8:30 PM
Thu, Dec 28 Hurricanes A 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Panthers A 7:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Lightning A 7:00 PM

Montreal's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Buffalo Sabres
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: KeyBank Center
  • Broadcast: MSG-B and ESPN+

Top Montreal players

  • Nicholas Suzuki: seven goals and 14 assists
  • Cole Caufield: seven goals and 13 assists
  • Michael Matheson: five goals and 13 assists
  • Cayden Primeau: 2-3-0 record, .886 save percentage, 19 goals allowed

