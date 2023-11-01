Where to Get Stefon Diggs Bills Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Stefon Diggs 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|102
|73
|868
|269
|7
|11.9
Diggs Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|13
|10
|102
|1
|Week 2
|Raiders
|7
|7
|66
|0
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|12
|8
|111
|0
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|7
|6
|120
|3
|Week 5
|Jaguars
|11
|8
|121
|1
|Week 6
|Giants
|16
|10
|100
|0
|Week 7
|@Patriots
|12
|6
|58
|1
|Week 8
|Buccaneers
|12
|9
|70
|0
|Week 9
|@Bengals
|7
|6
|86
|1
|Week 10
|Broncos
|5
|3
|34
|0
Stefon Diggs' Next Game
- Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: CBS
- Favorite: Jets -7
- Over/Under: 39.5 points
