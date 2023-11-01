It's not enough to simply be a fan of Terrel Bernard and the Buffalo Bills. You need to look the part, too. Rep Bernard and your favorite team by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other team apparel. Find more details on the newest gear below, along with Bernard's updated stats.

Head to Fanatics to buy Terrel Bernard and Bills jerseys and other gear!

Terrel Bernard 2023 Stats

Tackles TFL Sacks INT Pass Def. 93 6.0 3.0 2 4

Watch the Bills in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Bernard Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Jets 0.0 0.0 11 0 0 Week 2 Raiders 0.0 0.0 6 1 1 Week 3 @Commanders 2.0 2.0 7 1 1 Week 4 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 5 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 16 0 0 Week 6 Giants 0.0 3.0 12 0 0 Week 7 @Patriots 0.0 1.0 11 0 0 Week 8 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 8 0 2 Week 9 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 10 Broncos 1.0 0.0 13 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Terrel Bernard's Next Game

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Jets -7

Jets -7 Over/Under: 39.5 points

Sportsbook Promo Codes