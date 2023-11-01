The Oklahoma City Thunder (3-1) hit the court against the New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) as 3.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSOK, and BSNO.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Thunder vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSOK, and BSNO

ESPN, BSOK, and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 110 - Pelicans 108

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Thunder vs Pelicans Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Pelicans (+ 3.5)

Pelicans (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-1.7)

Thunder (-1.7) Pick OU: Under (225.5)



Under (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 217.5

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Thunder with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Thunder Performance Insights

Offensively, the Thunder were the fifth-best team in the NBA (117.5 points per game) last season. Defensively, they were 19th (116.4 points conceded per game).

Last season, Oklahoma City was 12th in the league in rebounds (43.7 per game) and worst in rebounds allowed (46.6).

Last season the Thunder were ranked 21st in the NBA in assists with 24.4 per game.

Last season, Oklahoma City was sixth in the league in turnovers committed (12.5 per game) and best in turnovers forced (16.2).

The Thunder made 12.1 3-pointers per game and shot 35.6% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 15th and 17th, respectively, in the NBA.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pelicans Performance Insights

On offense, the Pelicans put up 114.4 points per game (15th-ranked in league) last year. They ceded 112.5 points per contest at the other end of the court (eighth-ranked).

New Orleans ranked fifth-best in the NBA by allowing just 41.8 rebounds per game. It ranked 12th in the league by pulling down 43.7 boards per contest.

Last year the Pelicans ranked 11th in the league in assists, averaging 25.9 per game.

New Orleans ranked 22nd in the NBA with 14 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked seventh with 14.3 forced turnovers per contest.

Last year the Pelicans made 11 threes per game (23rd-ranked in NBA) and shot 36.4% (15th-ranked) from downtown.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.