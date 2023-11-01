The Vermont Catamounts (8-2) will next play at home against the Colgate Raiders, on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Vermont games

Vermont's next matchup information

Opponent: Colgate Raiders

Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Location: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium

Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Vermont players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% TJ Long 10 14.1 3.0 1.6 1.0 0.4 47.5% (48-101) 45.5% (30-66) Matt Veretto 9 13.0 2.8 2.0 0.3 0.7 47.6% (39-82) 37.0% (20-54) Shamir Bogues 9 12.4 5.2 3.0 2.1 0.6 59.3% (48-81) 30.8% (4-13) Aaron Deloney 10 10.1 2.9 2.9 0.3 0.0 40.9% (36-88) 35.2% (19-54) TJ Hurley 9 8.3 3.2 0.7 0.0 0.1 46.3% (25-54) 41.2% (14-34)

