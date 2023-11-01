The Vermont Catamounts (8-2) will next play at home against the Colgate Raiders, on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Vermont games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Colgate H 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Virginia Tech A 4:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Toledo A 7:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Miami (OH) A 1:00 PM
Tue, Jan 2 Brown A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Maine H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 UMBC H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 NJIT H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Binghamton A 6:07 PM
Thu, Jan 25 UMass-Lowell A 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Bryant A 4:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Albany (NY) H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Binghamton H 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 NJIT A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 UMBC A 1:00 PM

Vermont's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Colgate Raiders
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Vermont players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
TJ Long 10 14.1 3.0 1.6 1.0 0.4 47.5% (48-101) 45.5% (30-66)
Matt Veretto 9 13.0 2.8 2.0 0.3 0.7 47.6% (39-82) 37.0% (20-54)
Shamir Bogues 9 12.4 5.2 3.0 2.1 0.6 59.3% (48-81) 30.8% (4-13)
Aaron Deloney 10 10.1 2.9 2.9 0.3 0.0 40.9% (36-88) 35.2% (19-54)
TJ Hurley 9 8.3 3.2 0.7 0.0 0.1 46.3% (25-54) 41.2% (14-34)

