Vermont team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Emma Utterback 7 15.9 2.0 4.9 0.6 0.1 Anna Olson 7 11.7 6.1 1.3 0.6 0.6 Delaney Richason 7 7.7 3.6 2.0 0.6 1.3 Bella Vito 7 5.1 6.6 0.9 1.0 0.7 Paula Gonzalez 7 4.7 2.9 1.0 0.4 0.0 Nikola Priede 7 4.3 2.7 0.6 0.0 0.9 Andjela Matic 7 3.7 1.7 0.7 0.4 0.0 Malia Lenz 7 2.4 4.1 1.3 0.1 0.0 Keira Hanson 7 0.4 0.6 0.6 0.0 0.0 Zenia Palaska 1 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

Vermont season stats

Vermont has won three games so far this season (3-4).

The Catamounts are a perfect 2-0 at home while going 1-1 on the road this year (0-3 in neutral-site games).

Against the Quinnipiac Bobcats on November 17, Vermont captured its best win of the season, which was a 58-53 road victory.

The Catamounts, in one game against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season, own a record of 0-1.

In terms of the AP's Top 25, Vermont has one game left against ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming Vermont games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Dartmouth H 6:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 Holy Cross H 12:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Army A 5:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Manhattan A 12:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Duquesne H 2:00 PM

