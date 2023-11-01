A game at the Manhattan Jaspers is coming up for the Vermont Catamounts women (6-4), on Saturday, December 9 at 12:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Vermont games

Vermont's next matchup information

Opponent: Manhattan Jaspers

Manhattan Jaspers Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Draddy Gymnasium

Top Vermont players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Emma Utterback 10 15.4 2.1 4.3 0.8 0.3 46.2% (66-143) 13.0% (3-23) Anna Olson 10 11.0 5.5 1.1 0.6 0.7 60.0% (42-70) 100.0% (1-1) Delaney Richason 10 7.6 3.4 1.7 0.4 1.2 37.2% (29-78) 20.0% (8-40) Bella Vito 10 5.9 7.2 1.6 1.1 0.5 34.4% (21-61) 28.0% (7-25) Paula Gonzalez 10 4.9 3.3 0.9 0.7 0.3 38.5% (20-52) 25.0% (9-36)

