A game at the Manhattan Jaspers is coming up for the Vermont Catamounts women (6-4), on Saturday, December 9 at 12:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Vermont games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Manhattan A 12:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Duquesne H 2:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Sacred Heart H 11:00 AM
Fri, Dec 29 Princeton H 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 New Hampshire H 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Maine A 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 UMBC A 11:00 AM
Sat, Jan 13 NJIT A 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 UMass Lowell H 11:00 AM
Sat, Jan 27 Bryant H 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Albany A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Binghamton A 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 NJIT H 6:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 UMBC H 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 15 New Hampshire A 6:03 PM

Vermont's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Manhattan Jaspers
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Location: Draddy Gymnasium

Top Vermont players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Emma Utterback 10 15.4 2.1 4.3 0.8 0.3 46.2% (66-143) 13.0% (3-23)
Anna Olson 10 11.0 5.5 1.1 0.6 0.7 60.0% (42-70) 100.0% (1-1)
Delaney Richason 10 7.6 3.4 1.7 0.4 1.2 37.2% (29-78) 20.0% (8-40)
Bella Vito 10 5.9 7.2 1.6 1.1 0.5 34.4% (21-61) 28.0% (7-25)
Paula Gonzalez 10 4.9 3.3 0.9 0.7 0.3 38.5% (20-52) 25.0% (9-36)

