A game at the Manhattan Jaspers is coming up for the Vermont Catamounts women (6-4), on Saturday, December 9 at 12:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Vermont games
Vermont's next matchup information
- Opponent: Manhattan Jaspers
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Draddy Gymnasium
Top Vermont players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Emma Utterback
|10
|15.4
|2.1
|4.3
|0.8
|0.3
|46.2% (66-143)
|13.0% (3-23)
|Anna Olson
|10
|11.0
|5.5
|1.1
|0.6
|0.7
|60.0% (42-70)
|100.0% (1-1)
|Delaney Richason
|10
|7.6
|3.4
|1.7
|0.4
|1.2
|37.2% (29-78)
|20.0% (8-40)
|Bella Vito
|10
|5.9
|7.2
|1.6
|1.1
|0.5
|34.4% (21-61)
|28.0% (7-25)
|Paula Gonzalez
|10
|4.9
|3.3
|0.9
|0.7
|0.3
|38.5% (20-52)
|25.0% (9-36)
