Florida State, Louisville, Week 10 ACC Football Power Rankings
As we enter Week 10 of the college football season, which team sits on top of the ACC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
ACC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.
1. Florida State
- Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 11-0
- Odds to Win ACC: -225
- Overall Rank: 4th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 61st
- Last Game: W 41-16 vs Wake Forest
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Florida State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Pittsburgh
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
2. Louisville
- Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 10-1
- Odds to Win ACC: +750
- Overall Rank: 20th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 45th
- Last Game: W 23-0 vs Duke
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Louisville jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Virginia Tech
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
3. Duke
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Odds to Win ACC: +1100
- Overall Rank: 21st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 8th
- Last Game: L 23-0 vs Louisville
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Duke jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Wake Forest
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 2
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
4. North Carolina
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Odds to Win ACC: +450
- Overall Rank: 34th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 86th
- Last Game: L 46-42 vs Georgia Tech
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find North Carolina jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Campbell
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
5. Clemson
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win ACC: +20000
- Overall Rank: 35th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 35th
- Last Game: L 24-17 vs NC State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Clemson jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Notre Dame
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel:
6. Miami (FL)
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win ACC: +2500
- Overall Rank: 49th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 83rd
- Last Game: W 29-26 vs Virginia
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Miami (FL) jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ NC State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
7. Virginia Tech
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 6-6
- Odds to Win ACC: +4000
- Overall Rank: 54th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 77th
- Last Game: W 38-10 vs Syracuse
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Virginia Tech jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Louisville
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
8. NC State
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win ACC: +25000
- Overall Rank: 56th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 26th
- Last Game: W 24-17 vs Clemson
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find NC State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Miami (FL)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
9. Boston College
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Odds to Win ACC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 63rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 81st
- Last Game: W 21-14 vs UConn
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Boston College jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Syracuse
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 3
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
10. Virginia
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Odds to Win ACC: +35000
- Overall Rank: 69th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 10th
- Last Game: L 29-26 vs Miami (FL)
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Virginia jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Georgia Tech
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel:
11. Georgia Tech
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 3-7
- Odds to Win ACC: +35000
- Overall Rank: 77th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 29th
- Last Game: W 46-42 vs North Carolina
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Georgia Tech jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Virginia
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel:
12. Pittsburgh
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-8
- Odds to Win ACC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 88th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 49th
- Last Game: L 58-7 vs Notre Dame
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Pittsburgh jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Florida State
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
13. Wake Forest
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win ACC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 90th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 69th
- Last Game: L 41-16 vs Florida State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Wake Forest jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Duke
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 2
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
14. Syracuse
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 4-7
- Odds to Win ACC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 92nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 63rd
- Last Game: L 38-10 vs Virginia Tech
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Syracuse jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Boston College
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 3
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.