Will Arber Xhekaj Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 2?
Should you wager on Arber Xhekaj to score a goal when the Montreal Canadiens and the Arizona Coyotes go head to head on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Arber Xhekaj score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Xhekaj stats and insights
- Xhekaj is yet to score through nine games this season.
- He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.
- Xhekaj has zero points on the power play.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have given up 25 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Canadiens vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
