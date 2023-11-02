In the upcoming game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Brad Marchand to light the lamp for the Boston Bruins? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Brad Marchand score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchand stats and insights

Marchand has scored in four of nine games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season versus the Maple Leafs.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Marchand's shooting percentage is 19.2%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 28 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.2 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

